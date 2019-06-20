Prez Trump says Iran made 'very big mistake' by downing US drone

said Thursday that has made a "very big mistake" by shooting down a US drone, an incident that is likely to further escalate already soaring tensions between and

Both the US and said that Iranian forces had shot down an American military surveillance drone, but the two sides offered conflicting details on the incident.

US officials confirmed that a high altitude drone on a surveillance mission over the was hit by an Iranian surface-to-air missile in international airspace.

Iran, however, said its elite Revolutionary Guard shot down an drone as it flew over and that the incident sent a "clear message to America".

The US military's confirmed a US Navy Broad Area Maritime Surveillance (BAMS-D) aircraft was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile system.

The BAMS-D is a RQ-4A Global Hawk High-Altitude, Long, Endurance (HALE) drone that can carry out surveillance and reconnaissance missions over vast ocean and coastal regions, according to the

issued a condemnation of the purported violation of its airspace and warned of a strong reaction to what it called a "provocative" act by the US.

said Trump was briefed Wednesday night and again Thursday morning about the incident.

Later, Trump tweeted: "Iran made a very big mistake!"



Trump's tweet came as his national security officials were huddling to weigh possible responses, reported.

The incident comes at a time of escalating tension between the two countries.

On Monday, the US defence department said it was deploying 1,000 extra troops to the region in response to "hostile behaviour" by Iranian forces. It has already sent an group and bombers.

The US has also accused Iran of attacking two tankers with mines last Thursday just outside the Strait of Hormuz, in the Gulf of Iran rejects the allegation.

It was the second time in a month tankers had been attacked close in the region, through which a fifth of the world's passes each day.

Tensions were further fuelled on Monday when Iran announced its stockpile of low-enriched uranium would next week exceed limits it agreed with world powers under a landmark nuclear deal in 2015.

