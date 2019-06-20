Dailyhunt acquires Local Play

Bengaluru-based Dailyhunt Thursday said it has acquired Local Play, a hyperlocal video content and content application.

"The acquisition underscores Dailyhunt's aggressive strategy of attracting new users, residing in the real Bharat' the tier II, III and IV Indian cities and towns - who are always hungry to stay updated on all the latest hyperlocal happenings," a statement said.

No financial details were disclosed.

Dailyhunt's platform has 188 million monthly active users. Its investors include Matrix Partners India, Sequoia, Omidyar Network, Falcon Edge and Bytedance.

Launched in July 2018, LocalPlay had raised a seed round from Orios Venture Partners, Raveen Sastry, Sanjay Ramakrishnan, Dhimant Parekh, N Ravi Shankar and Gopinath G.

Flipkart-owned PhonePe Thursday said its offline merchant base has grown to over five million within six months.

"The offline segment has seen phenomenal growth in the last year. We started this year with one million merchants and that number has already grown to 5 million in a span of just six months," Yuvraj Singh Shekhawat, of Offline Business Growth at PhonePe, said.

Subex collaborates with Town of Florence to establish IoT security lab



Subex, an Internet of Things (IoT) and critical infrastructure security solutions provider, Thursday said it has partnered with the Town of Florence, to establish an IoT security lab.

The lab is an extension of the ongoing work that is undertaking in securing the critical of the Town of Florence, a statement said adding that the facility will serve to raise awareness on cybersecurity issues for citizens of Florence, lawmakers, businesses and other stakeholders.

It is comprised of physical and virtual devices, connected networks and systems, and subsystems that raise awareness of various aspects of cybersecurity.

The lab will also enable decision makers, students and city officials to get first-hand experience in these matters and help them use that learning and awareness to promote cybersecurity.

