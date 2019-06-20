India emerges as top overseas market for BBC News

has emerged as the top overseas market for News, with a 20 million hike in audience reach to hit 50 million in 2018, according to latest figures released in

The Global Audience Measure (GAM), an annual update of numbers consuming the British Corporation (BBC) output weekly, found that the UK's hit a new high of 426 million a week an increase of 50 million (13 per cent).

"Indian audiences are very important to the and we're pleased that the results and growth reflect our ongoing investment and commitment to providing Indians with access to impartial and trusted global news," said Jamie Angus, of the World Service Group.

India, where BBC now operates in nine languages, is joined by and the US as the fastest growing regions for the broadcaster.

BBC registered an audience of 394 million globally, a rise of 47 million, with in English, and 42 languages, account for 319 million of that figure with an increase of 41 million.

The Global Audience Measure (GAM) is an annual update of how many people consume for all services in all countries across all platforms television, radio, website and

