BJP only using Ayodhya issue for votes: BSP leader

Senior alleged on Friday that the was not interested in building a and was only trying to use the Ayodhya issue to get votes ahead of the

"The BJP is not interested in making It's only trying to use it to get votes ahead of (the) Lok Sabha polls. They are dividing gods in the name of caste. This only shows their frustration," Misra told reporters after arriving here.

The BSP is in the city to take part in the Trinamool Congress' mega Opposition rally on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)