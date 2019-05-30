JUST IN
Business Standard

BJP seeks PM's intervention for safety of minorities' religious places in Pakistan

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

The BJP on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safety of religious places of minorities in Pakistan, following reports about damage to a Sikh shrine in the neighbouring nation.

In a letter to the prime minister, BJP national vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna termed it a serious matter, saying it had caused resentment and anger among the minorities living there and a sense of insecurity prevailed.

"We take strong exception to reports of damage caused to the Sikh shrine and selling of precious windows and doors etc of the centuries old Guru Nanak Palace in Narowal in Pakistan's Punjab state," he said.

"We urge the prime minister to intervene in the matter and ensure safety of the religious shrines," Khanna said.

He said Government of India should build pressure on the Pakistan government so that the culprits are strictly punished and lives and properties of minorities are safe there.

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 18:05 IST

