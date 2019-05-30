Cong mouthpiece attacks Abdullakutty

Days after his praise for created a furore in party circles, the party's mouthpiece Thursday lashed out at A P



describing him as a migratory bird, and that his behaviour was "completely unacceptable."



Abdullakutty, who had earlier left the CPI(M) and joined the party, had recently put up a post praising Modi after the saffron party registered an impressive win in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Praising BJP while being inside is completely unacceptable. Like a migratory bird, came to Congress from CPI(M) riding on hopes of being in power.

He is pinning his hopes on the saffron party to migrate there," 'Veekshanam', Congress mouthpiece, said in its editorial.

Abdullakutty, who was a two-time CPI(M) and two-time Congress MLA, now plans to take a dip in the "lotus pond", it said.

The editorial said Abdullakutty, who is "power-hungry", was upset as the Congress refused to field him from Kasaragod in the Lok Sabha election.

It also said has realised that now it is dry summer for the Congress and lotus-blossoming spring season for the saffron party.

"It is better to drop Abdullakutty who plans to contest as a BJP candidate from seat," the editorial said.

Dismissing the allegation, Abdullakutty said in Kannur that the newspaper had reacted without giving him a chance to explain.

"The secret of what made him (Modi) popular is Gandhian values," Abdullakutty had said in post.

He had also praised the Swachh Bharat scheme and the free LPG connection scheme under Pradhan Mantri Ujwala Yojana.

Abdullakutty was ousted from the CPI(M) in 2009 for praising while the latter was the of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)