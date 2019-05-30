Gang of autolifters busted

With the arrest of two men, the Police busted a of autolifters allegedly involved in several cases of theft and robbery across the city, officials said Thursday.

The accused duo of ' gang' has a network outside and after stealing vehicles, they would deliver them to Meerut, Northeastern states and various other parts of the country, they said.

They have been identified as Vipin (24), a resident of Jahangirpuri and (31), from Nangloi area. With their arrest, police have solved six cases of robbery and theft.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap near to nab ' gang' -- Vipin -- who came there to deliver a stolen car, following which both were apprehended, Rajesh Deo, of Police (Crime), said.

Five stolen cars and one Royal Enfield motorcycle was recovered from them, the said.

Due to financial problems, Vipin and joined gang'. The accused duo told police that one Rahish worked with a 'Bunty Chor' (auto-lifter) and learnt the tactics of stealing motor vehicles. Later, Rahish formed his own gang, the added.

Both the accused initially worked as delivery men for the to transport stolen cars. After a few months, the duo started stealing vehicles, police said.

