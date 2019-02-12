BJP stages walkout from C'garh Assembly on law & order issue

Targeting the government in over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state, opposition BJP Tuesday staged a walkout from the

Moving a calling attention motion notice, BJP MLAs Brijmohan Agrawal, and alleged that due to the negligence of the police department, the law and order situation in the state has worsened.

Agrawal said on January 30, 2019, motorcycle-borne men had looted a father-son duo at Changorabhata in the capital and several other cases of loot, dacoity allegedly occurred in the last one-and-a-half month in the capital.

The incidents have created a sense of insecurity among the citizens, women, children and businessmen, he claimed.

"The residences of chief as well as the Director General of Police is in the capital and if the law and order situation here is so poor, then one can imagine the condition in other parts of the state," he said.

Rejecting the charges, Home said his department was taking all the steps necessary to maintain the law and order situation.

"In January 2019, six cases of loot and four cases of attempt to murder took place. Of them, accused in all cases of loot and in three cases of attempt to murder have been arrested," he said.

"Police have cracked all the six cases of loot registered in the capital," Sahu said.

He said it was incorrect to say that the cases of eve-teasing have increased outside schools, particularly girls' schools.

Effective monitoring was being carried out by the local police to check such incidents.

"Besides, Mahila Helpline and Raksha Team are being operational to ensure protection to women," he added.

However, Agrawal sought to know the detailed figures of criminal offences like murder, attempt to murder, loot, dacoity, rape and others taken place in the state in the last two months.

Satyanarayan Sharma, who was in the Chair, said it was clear in the minister's reply.

However, dissatisfied with Sharma's reply, the BJP MLAs said they were not being allowed to put forth their questions in the House, and staged a walkout.

