BJP started process of forming alliances by supporting V P Singh government: Congress

A day after ridiculed the Opposition's attempt to forge a rainbow alliance, the Friday claimed it was the that started the process of forming alliances by extending support to the V P Singh government in 1989.

asked the if the Atal Vihari Vajpayee dispensation was a 'Mahamilavat' government.

"Vajpayee ji would be turning in his grave," he said while reacting to PM Modi's "mahamilavat" jibe at the Opposition.

It was the that started the process of forging alliances by extending support to the V P Singh government in 1989, he claimed.

When the BJP-headed NDA had around 42 allies, did the think that he was heading a "Mahamilavat" government, Tewari asked.

Modi in his speech in Parliament on Thursday took potshots at attempts to cobble a grand alliance of opposition parties to take on the BJP, saying people do not want a "mahamilavat" (highly adulterated) government as they have seen how the NDA government which has a majority can deliver.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)