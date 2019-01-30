BJP, TMC hold protest against violence after Amit Shah's rally

The as well as the ruling TMC in Wednesday organised protests here and in other parts of the state against the violence that took place in East district's Kanthi area following a rally by

The party's state leadership has decided to inform the (EC) about the clashes.

The full bench of the EC led by Election Commissioner is scheduled to arrive here in the night on a three-day visit to review the preparedness for the Lok Sabha polls in

They will also hold a series of meetings with officials of the state's electoral office and on Thursday.

Following the clashes in Kanthi on Tuesday had called up Minister and expressed serious concern.

The took out a protest march in Kanthi during the day against the clashes



Senior leaders Mukul Roy and Sayantan Basu took out a protest march from the party's state headquaters to Esplande in the city.

Shouting slogans against the state government, BJP workers carried placards and posters against the

Incidently, Partha Chatterjee, who was passing through Central Avenue also faced protests and was shown black flags by the BJP workers.

"We have called for the protest against yesterday's violence. The way our party workers were attacked was undemocratic," BJP state said.

The party organised agitations in various parts of the state in protest against Tuesday's violence in which several persons were injured.

Later on the BJP activists staged a sit in at Esplanade in Kolkata following which the police removed them and detained some of them, party sources said.

The Bengal unit of the BJP has decided to inform the EC about the Tuesday violence.

"We will inform the about the clashes that took place yesterday at Kanthi. We will portray the real picture of the ground situation that prevails in Bengal," Ghosh said here.

said "We have taken out a protest march in Kanthi town against the violence that BJP had let loose on us yesterday. The people have also come out in our support and joined the march."



As the is approaching, the hostility between the BJP and the ruling TMC has heightened in Bengal.

party is making a concerted efforts to gain politically in Bengal, the stronghold of the TMC.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)