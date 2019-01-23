Shah likely to visit Odisha twice over next two weeks

Shah is likely to visit Odisha twice over the next two weeks to address a rally and attend a tribal leaders' meet, sources in the saffron party said.

His scheduled visit to the state on January 18 was cancelled in view of his illness, they said.

Shah is set to visit Cuttack on January 29 to address a public meeting, party's Prithviraj Harichandan said.

The dates had to be rescheduled as he was unwell, he said, adding that the visit would strengthen the morale of party workers.

BJP MLA said Shah will also address the party's tribal front meeting at Puri on February 3, they said.

"Our will visit Puri on February 3, the second day of the two-day tribal front meet. Over 5,000 representatives of tribal communities, along with MLAs and MPs from across the country, will join the national convention," Nayak said.

The convention will discuss the rights of tribal people and the welfare programmes launched for them by the Narendra Modi-led government, he said.

"During the two-day meet, the leaders will also raise awareness about the 'anti-tribal' policy of the BJD government in Odisha," Nayak added.

