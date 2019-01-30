BJP to complain to EC over Kanthi violence, 11 arrested

The BJP's leadership has decided to inform the (EC) about the clashes that broke out between workers of it and the on Tuesday following a rally of Shah in East district.

The police arrested 11 persons for their alleged involvement in the violence.

"We will inform the about the clashes that took place yesterday at Kanthi. We will portray the real picture of the ground situation that prevails in Bengal," state said here Wednesday.

He claimed that several party workers are yet to return home after the rally.

"We don't know what happened to them. They are missing. This is a dangerous situation," he said.

A party office was ransacked, several workers of both the and the were injured, and vehicles ferrying BJP workers were set on fire in the violence at Kanthi, the parties claimed.

Biplab Deb, who accompanied Ghosh during the press conference, reminded her counterpart Mamata Banerjee that law and order is a state subject and she can't run away from her responsibilities by putting blame on others.

"I can sense a change coming in Bengal. There is a strong under current flowing in Bengal," he said.

The police said they have launched an investigation into the incident and have arrested 11 people.

Witnesses were being questioned and the police are also examining television footages of the violence.

The BJP Wednesday organized protest rallies in various parts of the state against the violence at Kanthi, known to be a stronghold of TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is also state transport minister.

