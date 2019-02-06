BJP to take up mass contact programmes ahead of LS polls

-
-
BJP would take up various mass contact programmes in Telangana in February as part of its preparations for the coming Lok Sabha elections, party's state president K Laxman said here Wednesday.
The party would approach the beneficiaries of the NDA governments schemes under the 'Kamala Jyoti' programme and light 'deepams' in their homes on February 26, he told PTI here.
Another exercise is 'Mera Parivar-BJP Parivar' (My family-BJP family) of hoisting party flags atop the houses of every BJP worker, he said.
On February 11, the death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the party would reach out to the people to download the Modi app.
BJP would set up 'suggestion boxes' at various places in the state to seek opinions on preparation of its manifesto, Laxman said.
There was also a plan to organise a motorbike rally, he said.
The BJP would organise cluster-wise meetings of Lok Sabha constituencies, he said.
The exercise began on Tuesday with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attending a meeting of party functionaries from Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Malkajgiri seats.
Union Minister Smriti Irani would participate in a meeting at Shadnagar (on February 11) and party Chief Amit Shah is expected to attend the meeting to be held at Nizamabad, he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to visit the state before the end of February, he said.
Laxman said the BJP would go it alone for the coming general elections and contest in all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Senior party leader Bandaru Dattatreya had earlier stated this on February 3.
Saying that people in Telangana voted for TRS in the recent Assembly polls in the interests of the state, he hoped they would vote for BJP and the leadership of Modi in the Lok Sabha elections.
The BJP won only one seat (out of the total 119 segments) in the December 7 assembly elections.
