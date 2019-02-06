Karan Johar, Pandya & Rahul booked for making anti-women remarks

Cricketers and K L Rahul besides filmmaker Johar have been booked over objectionable remarks made against women during a TV show, a said Wednesday.

Confirming the registration of the case against the three, station in-charge Bansi Lal said it was lodged on the orders of a magisterial court here.

The police have begun investigating it, the added.

The court ordered registration of the FIR against the two cricketers and the filmmaker on a complaint of Luni resident D R Meghwal.

Meghwal had moved the court seeking registration of the case against the three saying they had used "vulgar and obscene" remarks against women during a TV show "Koffee with Karan".

Accusing Johar of deliberately including the offensive content in his TV show, he said, the remarks were made purposefully to augment the popularity of the show.

Earlier in May 2018, Meghwal had field another case against Hardik Pandya, accusing him of posting remarks against Dalit icon B R on his twitter account.

Pandya, however, had refuted the allegations stating that he never did it and the twitter account on which the anti- remarks were posted was not his account.

