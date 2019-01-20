T'gana achieved major growth despite "unfavourable" government

K Chandrasekhar said the state achieved major growth in the last four-and-half years though it had an "unfavourable government" headed by the BJP at the Centre.

"Though there is an unfavourable government at the Centre.. Why I have to say this, though I am a responsible Chief Minister, I have to say this..

The BJP government is there at the Centre.. Did not give even a single rupee extra to us. We gave 500 representations (to the Centre)," he claimed.

The NITI Ayog recommended to the Centre to give Rs 24,000 crore to the Mission Kakatiya (rejuvenation of tanks) and Mission Bhagiradha (drinking water supply scheme), but the central government did not give "even Rs 24," he said.

"Except devolution (of) funds as (state's) share in Central taxes as per the Constitution, an additional rupee did not come.

That means, we had an unfavourable government at the Centre during the last four-and-half years. Not a favourable government.. Still we achieved this growth," he said in the Assembly responding to the motion of thanks to Governor's address (to the joint session of legislature).

Claiming that was number one in the country in terms of growth, he said, "We said in Governor's speech yesterday. Consistently for four years, our growth was 17.17 per cent.

Fifth year is going on now. Now, our growth as per own resources is 29.93 per cent."



The state is at the top in GST collections also, he added.

On opting out of the NDA government's 'Ayushman Bharat' health scheme, Rao said the 'Arogya Sri' scheme being implemented since undivided days has been a much better one.

" ji and I had discussed it twice or thrice .. Whenever I go, he gives me a paper..

the first sentence is Telangana did not join Ayushman Bharat scheme.. They asked all states to join. We did not join because, there is a disadvantage," he said.

The 'Arogya Sri' scheme introduced by late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy when he was the in undivided Andhra Pradesh, was "many times better than the Ayushman Bharat introduced by the Centre," he said.

Touching upon a number of issues, the also said the Centre has substantially sanctioned development of national highways in the state.

Noting that his government would fulfill all the promises made by TRS during the assembly polls in letter and spirit, Rao said the farm loan waiver would be implemented and modalities were being worked out.

On double bedroom housing scheme for the poor, he said it was being implemented in a transparent manner.

The government would provide financial assistance for construction of house for those who owned house sites, he said.

Referring to MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy's comments on implementation of various welfare schemes, Rao said the government would 100 per cent implement what it promised.

All the benefits promised to people such as hike in social security pensions would be implemented from the next financial year.

During the debate on motion of thanks to Governor's address, AIMIM MLA took exception to the attack on his party during recent poll campaign by leaders of and BJP.

He appealed to the government on the proposed Islamic Centre and certain special development funds.

When BJP MLA T sought know about the central share in the 'KCR kit' scheme, Rao in his reply said it was being implemented with state funds alone.

The House was adjourned sine die after the conclusion of the debate.

Meanwhile, condemning the Chief Minsiter's remarks that there has been an unfavourable government at the Centre, state BJP Chief K Laxman said the NDA government provided funds to the state like no other government did.

"KCR was a minister in the . The 13th alloted Rs 16,000 crore to Telangana region during the 10 years of UPA regime.. is it not true that the allocated Rs 1.15 lakh crore?" Laxman asked in a statement.

