BJP trying to woo Congress, NCP legislators in Maha: Chavan

Ashok Chavan Tuesday said the was trying to woo and legislators to join the ruling party, but it won't succeed in its efforts.

Chavan made the comments when asked about reports related to senior party Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's impending entry into the along with some MLAs.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's son, Sujay, joined the in March and since then speculation is rife that the former minister, too, will enter the saffron fold.

"Technically, he (Vikhe Patil) is still the member of the Congress. It is likely he may join the ruling party. I don't think our MLAs will join the BJP," Chavan told reporters here.

"The BJP is trying to poach Congress or MLAs. But I don't think it will happen, we are being alert," he added.

The Congress made the remarks after a meeting of Maharashtra's grand alliance constituents here.

