Citizenship Act stir: Buses torched in Delhi; CM urges L-G to restore peace
Business Standard

CAA: BJP used police to set buses afire during Delhi protest, says Sisodia

Sisodia also tweeted some photos from the protest site

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A bus set ablaze during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Mathura Road, New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday accused the BJP of getting police to set buses on fire during a protest in south Delhi against the amended Citizenship Act as part of its "dirty politics".

Sisodia also tweeted some photos from the protest site.

There should be an impartial investigation into the violence that erupted during the protest against the amended Citizenship Act, the deputy chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.
First Published: Sun, December 15 2019. 20:50 IST

