CAA: Aligarh Muslim University closed till Jan 5 after student-police clash

The Aligarh Muslim University administration Sunday night announced that the institution will remain closed till January 5 after clashes broke out between police and students protesting against the amended Act near the campus gate.

"The university is closed from today (15/12/2019) till 05/01/2020. This is being done due to disturbances created by some antisocial elements for last three days," AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid said.

The announcement came after hundreds of AMU students protesting against the amended legislation clashed with police which used batons and teargas to disperse them.

"All other offices will remain open as usual and the closure of the university is for the purpose of reading and examination only. The remaining examination will be conducted after 05/01/2020," the Registrar said in a statement.

He said the schedule for examination will be notified later.

Earlier, AMU Proctor Prof Afifullah Khan had said some security personnel were injured in brick-batting near the gate.

Police said the students broke down the police cordon.

Police have sealed all gates to the campus.

Tension prevailed in the area as police used batons and teargas to control the situation.