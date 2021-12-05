4,669 hectares of fields in Himachal Pradesh covered with solar fencing

-
ALSO READ
Special drive launched to bring more farmers under PM crop cover scheme
PM to release next instalment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN scheme
Saubhagya scheme sees electrification in 2.82 crore households
Rajasthan's Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad set for bypolls on Saturday
SBI yet to refund Rs 164 cr undue fee charged from Jan Dhan a/c holders
-
For preventing the crop damaged by wild animals, the Himachal Pradesh government is implementing the Mukhya Mantri Khet Sanrakshan Yojana. Under this scheme, 4,669.20 hectares have been protected by installing solar power fences, officials said on Sunday.
About Rs 175.38 crore has been spent under the scheme that has benefitted 5,535 farmers.
As per the government, the crop in several areas has been affected by stray and wild animals.
Under the scheme, the state government is providing subsidies to the agriculturists for setting up solar power fences. A provision of 80 per cent subsidy is for setting up solar power fences at an individual level and 85 per cent subsidy at the community level.
The solar powered fencing helps keep away even the monkeys.
As per the demand, the state has made a provision of 50 per cent subsidy on barbed wires and chain link fencing along with 70 per cent subsidy on composite fencing.
Officials told IANS an increase in beneficiaries of the scheme has been recorded in the past few years. The provision of barbed fencing along with solar fencing has proved beneficial in protecting the crop.
The monkey menace across the state has caused crop losses worth hundreds of crores of rupees in recent years.
With the mass surgical sterilisation of monkeys or rhesus macaque has been undergoing since 2007, the state believes their select killing on the demand of the farmer lobbies will somehow help pacifying their anger over the vast crop depredation.
Himachal Pradesh has declared nine species of wild animals as crop damaging animals.
Besides the monkey, they are the wild boar, blue bull, porcupine, jackal, chittal, sambar, hare and the parrot. All of them are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.
Agriculture plays an important role in the economy of the state with 90 per cent people living in the rural areas and 70 per cent directly dependent on farming.
--IANS
vg/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU