BJP will win Amethi on basis of welfare works: Yogi ahead of Modi's visit to Rahul's constituency

Uttar Pradesh minister exuded confidence on Thursday that the ruling BJP will win the bastion of in the upcoming polls on the basis of its welfare works and hard work of its workers.

"On the strength of the workers' hard work and welfare schemes, the BJP will repeat history and win the seat in the coming polls," the minister, who was here to review the preparations for Narendra Modi's visit on Sunday, said.

"I feel bad that we had won the seat in 1998 but since then, we have not been able to win it...we can win this seat through hard work and dedication...and there is no doubt about it," he told reporters.

Adityanath, who issued directions to leaders and workers of the (BJP) to make Modi's visit a grand success, said the would reach Amethi, represented in the by Rahul Gandhi, around 2 pm to inaugurate projects and lay foundation stones of various welfare schemes.

He also directed the officials concerned to install at least one board each displaying information about various government schemes and works in every village of the state.

"Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Kisan are schemes that have changed lives and people should know about them," the said.

Talking about Modi's itinerary, BJP convenor of Amethi Lok Sabha constituency said, "The will visit Amethi on March 3 and besides attending a government programme at Korba Munshiganj, will address a public meeting in the Kohar area of Gauriganj here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)