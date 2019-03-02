JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

AAP announces candidates on six out of seven seats in Delhi for LS polls

Hold polls to make India strong, not to fulfil prince's desire to be PM: Shah
Business Standard

BJP will win more seats in 2019 LS polls than it had won in 2014

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday exuded confidence that the BJP will win more seats in this general elections than it had won in 2014.

"The BJP had won 282 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections and we are confident that the number of seats won by the party will be higher than this in the upcoming elections," Javadekar told reporters here.

He said it is the Modi government that can take on terrorism and provide a strong leadership to the country.

Javadekar was in the city to participate in the BJP's pre-election bike rally. He rode pillion with former Rajasthan minister Arun Chaturvedi.

The bike rallies named as 'Kamal Vijayi Sankalp Vahan Rally' were organised across the state by the party.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcast Rajyavardhan Rathore and other leaders also led rallies in other parts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 14:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements