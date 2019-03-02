Dalit man killed by landlord in UP

A 26-year-old man was allegedly killed by his landlord at Lakhyan village here, police said Saturday.

Popin's body was found lying in an agricultural field, with multiple stab injuries to his neck, said

The incident took place at Lakhyan village which comes under the jurisdiction of station.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's family, left home with his landlord on Friday and did not return home till late in the night.

A case was registered against and one Ravinder, the said, adding that both of them are at large.

Meanwhile, irate villagers protested against Popin's death and demanded immediate arrest of the accused persons.

Yadav said security has been tightened in the village to avoid any untoward incident.

