Raj family names newborn after Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

A baby born on Friday evening, when IAF was about to be released by Pakistan, was named after him by a family in Rajasthan's district.

"My delivered baby boy last evening and we named him Abhinandan in honour of the IAF We are proud of the and therefore we named him (the baby) Abhinandan," Janesh Bhutani, grandfather of the chid, told reporters.

He said all family members, including his daughter-in-law, were watching the channel to keep up with the developments happening related with the and it was when the went into labour.

"By naming my son as Abhinandan, we will keep him reminding about the valour of the pilot and I would like him to become a brave soldier like him when he grows up," Sapna Devi, mother of the newborn, said.

The family lives in bas in

was captured by after his Bison fighter plane crashed on the other side of LoC while on a mission on Wednesday. He returned late on Friday evening.

He has been hailed as a hero for his grit and courage in Pakistani custody.

