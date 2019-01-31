BJP wins Jind bypoll, Congress is 3rd, INLD gets less than 3,500 votes

Ruling BJP Thursday won the high-stakes Jind bypoll, which also saw the newly floated JJP scoring convincingly higher than the parent party and candidate settling for the third spot.

BJP nominee (48) wrested the seat from the main opposition Indian National Lok Dal, forcing it to the fifth place.

The Jannayak Janata Party, which broke away from the just weeks ago following a feud in the Chautala family, put up a spirited fight and finished second.

The BJP candidate defeated JJP's Digvijay Singh Chautala (27) by 12,935 votes, Jind Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning said.

thanked the people of Jind for voting for the BJP. This is a seat where the Party has never won before, he tweeted.

The bypoll was ordered after the death of Middha's father, INLD's

Out of 1,30,828 votes polled, Middha secured 50,556 against Digvijay Chautala's 37,631.Randeep Singh Surjewal, a for the and its MLA from Kaithal in Haryana, got 22,740 votes.

At fifth place, candidate ended up not only behind the JJP but also trailed another new outfit the (LSP) led by BJP's rebel

Redhu managed just 3,454 votes and forfeited his security deposit. LSP candidate polled 13,582 votes.

The JJP was floated last month by jailed leader Ajay Singh Chautala, following a feud with his brother The JJP candidate is son and a grandson of

The winning BJP candidate is an Ayurvedic doctor and belongs to the Punjabi community. The Congress, the JJP and the INLD had put up candidates from the Jat community.

The victory triggered celebrations in the camp, already upbeat after securing wins recently in the mayoral polls in five cities.

As the trends from the counting of votes came in, said the people had given a mandate for the BJP government's transparent policies and the corruption-free, all-round development of the state.

He said the BJP would win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in

The bypoll was particularly important for the newly-floated JJP, which as keen to make its mark after the split.

Digvijay Chautala said the number of votes secured by him was proof enough of the tremendous support we have got from the people here.

The by-election ended up as a disappointment for the which fielded prominent leader

Surjewala said the Congress will put up an impressive performance in the coming Lok Sabha polls and form the government at the Centre.

Digvijay Chautala maintained a lead up to the third round of counting when votes from the mainly rural segments were being considered.

But Middha bounced back and took the lead in the subsequent rounds.

Middha's father had twice represented the Jind assembly segment for the INLD. But the son joined the BJP recently.

The counting process was halted briefly during the seventh round when polling agents from of the LSP and the JJP alleged that there was a mismatch in serial numbers of two EVMs.

Police wielded canes to disperse workers from the two opposition parties after they created a ruckus outside the counting centre.

Jind Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning rejected the allegation over the EVMs, saying there had been a clerical issue.

Twenty-one candidates, including two women, had contested the January 28 bypoll, dubbed a prestige battle for the main parties ahead of the parliamentary and assembly polls.

The election recorded a turnout of 75.77 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)