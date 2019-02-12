NDA govt has failed to live up to expectations:Cong

The Congress' Telangana unit Tuesday alleged that the NDA government has failed to live up to expectations generated by the BJP before the 2014 general elections.

Congress' Telangana N Uttam Kumar Reddy asked partymen in the state to gear up for the coming polls to ensure the party's victory.

Reddy, who held a teleconference with the party cadre, said they should work for the victory of the to make the

The Telangana Pradesh Committee has been holding meetings of various party committees since the last couple of days to prepare the for the electoral battle.

The party is also accepting applications from leaders aspiring to contest the polls.

in the assembly M Bhatti Vikramarka had yesterday indicated that the candidates for the elections were likely to be finalised by the end of February.

had contested the December seven Assembly elections in alliance with the TDP, and the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS). However, Congress managed to win only 19 among the total 119 seats.

