'Black Mirror' to return on June 5; Mylie Cyrus, Anthony Mackie to star

"Black Mirror" is coming back with its fifth season on June 5, announced Wednesday.

The new installment of the sci-fi anthology series, which explores the on the modern world, comes hot on the heels of the interactive stand-alone "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" at the end of 2018.

The fifth season will star Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, Pom Klementieff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Angourie Rice, and

It will consist of three all-new stories from creator and

According to Variety, Cyrus will play a performer with thousands of fans who appears to have undergone a transformation in order to rise to a higher level of fame in meta storyline.

"Black Mirror" was renewed last year in March.

