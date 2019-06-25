Man arrested for trying to rob elderly woman in outer Delhi

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to rob an elderly woman in outer Delhi's Nangloi, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Bal Kishan, a resident of Rohtak, while his accomplice, Narender, was absconding, they added.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday, when the 71-year-old woman was going to a nearby market. As she reached near the Nangloi metro station, two bike-borne men arrived and attempted to initiate a conversation with her.

Getting a whiff of their intention, the woman raised an alarm. A police officer, who was patrolling the area, arrived at the spot and caught hold of Bal Kishan, while managed to flee.

One of the accused hit the on his head with a helmet, while was roughed up by the public, the police said.

A probe revealed that the duo used to target elderly women with the intention to rob them of their valuables. They used to initiate a conversation with the women in order to divert their attention, the police said.

The motorcycle seized from the accused was stolen from Kartarpur in Rohtak, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)