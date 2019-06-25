Sex racket busted in Kota, 5 held

Four women from and a tout have been arrested after a sex racket was in town of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team, led by of Police ( city) Amrita Duhan, laid a trap and then raided a hotel near Gabriya Bawadi in Anantpura area on Monday night, an said.

Four women and a tout have been arrested. The kingpin of the racket managed to flee and a search is on the nab him. A cash of Rs 14,000 has also been recovered, station incharge Muninder Singh said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the suspected kingpin, Badrinath Yogi (30), a resident of the town, had called the four women and the tout in for flesh trade around 15 days ago, Singh said.

The women who have been arrested are Jhumar (30), a resident of West Bengal's South 24 district; Geeta Paswan (24), Harison Gaji (20) and (22), all residents of North 24 district. The tout has been identified as (24), a resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, the said.

The five people were produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody, station incharge said, adding that an investigation was underway.

