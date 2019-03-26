BoB to develop agri-digital platform 'Baroda Kisan', inks MoUs with 6 firms

Public sector lender Tuesday said it will develop an agri-digital platform called 'Baroda Kisan' in order to provide solutions for all major agricultural requirements.

Six companies -- Skymet Weather Services, Weather Risk Management Services, BigHaat, Agrostar India, and -- have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the bank for this project, it said.

In a statement, the bank further said the agri-digital platform will be executed by (ITCoE) of in partnership with IBM India.

The digital platform will give an holistic approach towards solving agricultural plights by means of providing reliable and customised information, inputs for use, convenience of renting farm equipment and market linkage for sale of agri-produces, it said.

"Digitization of agri services will have a huge impact on the Indian economy and this collaboration is an effort towards keeping up with the use of technology in the field of agriculture," Managing Director and CEO said.

Farmers are an integral part of India, and 'Baroda Kisan' is a dedicated platform created to ease their requirements, he added.