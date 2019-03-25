JUST IN
HDFC To raise Rs 3,000 crore through non-convertible debentures

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

HDFC Ltd Monday said it will raise up to Rs 3,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis to augment its long term capital resources.

The secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with an issue size of Rs 2,000 crore has an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 3,000 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

"The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the Corporation. The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing/ refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the Corporation," it said.

The coupon rate of the bonds is fixed at 8.55 per cent with redemption date of March 27, 2029.

Stock of HDFC closed at Rs 1,945.75 on the BSE, down 1.95 per cent from previous close.
First Published: Mon, March 25 2019. 18:15 IST

