Bodies of farmer couple found in well, suicide suspected

Bodies of a couple were found in a well at a village in district of early on Friday, police said.

Police suspect that the couple committed suicide by jumping into the well.

The couple - Samadhan Varule (42) and his wife (38) - had gone to their farm in Mahagaon village in Akot taluka on Thursday morning. When they did not return home till late night, a search was launched, police said.

"During the search, their bodies were found in a nearby well this morning. It is suspected that they committed suicide, but a probe is being carried out to ascertain it," of Akot rural police station said.

The couple has a daughter and a son, he said, adding that the financial condition of the family was not good.

Akot taluka is currently reeling under drought.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)