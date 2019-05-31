JUST IN
Bodies of farmer couple found in well, suicide suspected

Press Trust of India  |  Akola 

Bodies of a farmer couple were found in a well at a village in Akola district of Maharashtra early on Friday, police said.

Police suspect that the couple committed suicide by jumping into the well.

The couple - Samadhan Varule (42) and his wife Bebitai (38) - had gone to their farm in Mahagaon village in Akot taluka on Thursday morning. When they did not return home till late night, a search was launched, police said.

"During the search, their bodies were found in a nearby well this morning. It is suspected that they committed suicide, but a probe is being carried out to ascertain it," inspector Gyanoba Phad of Akot rural police station said.

The couple has a daughter and a son, he said, adding that the financial condition of the family was not good.

Akot taluka is currently reeling under drought.

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 15:00 IST

