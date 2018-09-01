Bodies of three women found in Bhagalpur

Bodies of three women have been found from different places of Bihar's district, police said Saturday.

Police suspect two of them might have been killed while the third could be a case of suicide.

Kahalgaon Sub-Divisional (SDPO) Dilnawaz Ahmad said that a woman, identified as Dulari Devi (65), was stoned to death in her sleep at her house yesterday.

She was killed at Azampur village under Sanhaula police station area.

Another body was recovered by the police from a well located in under station of the district, the SDPO said adding that the body was identified as that of Gita Devi's (45), a resident of Barahat village of the district. Police are investigating if it was a case of murder or suicide.

Another body was recovered near under station this morning, the said adding that the deceased has been identified as (35), a resident of Chapri village of district in

may have been strangulated to death, he said adding that exact reason behind the death could be known only after getting post mortem report.

All the bodies have been sent for post mortem to and Hospital, Bhagalpur, the SDPO added.

