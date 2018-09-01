Asia Cup provides opportunity for Rayudu, Pandey: Dean Jones

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones said Saturday that upcoming Asia Cup is an "unbelievable" opportunity for players like and Pandey.

The Indian selectors met here to choose the Cup squad and rested while naming to lead the team in the 50-over tournament to be held in the UAE later this month.

"No one is going to replace Kohli...but it is an unbelievable opportunity for Pandey, and these boys, and don't forget M S Dhoni. I am looking forward to him having a huge series," Jones, an expert with Star Sports, was quoted as saying in a

Jones, who played 52 Test matches and 164 One Day Internationals, also believes that have a well-balanced attack.

"It's a great team led by They got their bowlers right who can reverse swing at the death, 25-30 overs will be bowled by the spinners. They got (Yuzvendra) Chahal, Kuldeep (Yadav) and Axar Patel beautifully. Bhuvi (Bhuvaneshwar) and (Jasprit) Bumrah to bowl the death (overs)," he added.

begin their campaign against a qualifying side on September 18 and the very next day clash with arch-rivals in a league clash.

