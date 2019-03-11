Body-mounted cameras, utility belts: Noida police raise special unit to curb street crimes

police have raised a special unit equipped with modern gadgets such as body-mounted cameras and utility belts tied to the uniforms of its members, who will move across the district on motorbikes in search of miscreants.

The Patrol Unit (NPU) has been raised to curb street crimes in the twin cities of and Greater Noida, lying on the border of Uttar Pradesh, and The cities have struggled to curb street crimes like snatching of and jewellery.

Under the first-of-its-kind initiative, the patrol unit has been given 60 motorbikes and a will be on each of these bikes.

The NPU members have a full navy-blue uniform on which the body cameras are mounted and the motorcycles are fitted with They have special utility belts which will help them in holding firearms, baton and

The force will sport special black shoes and helmets bearing a logo of the NPU.

of Police Vaibhav Krishna, who flagged off the NPU on Sunday, said these patrolling units have been formed as part of an experiment and they have been equipped with latest electronic gadgets to curb crime in the district.

"The main objective of this NPU is to prevent crimes like snatching/robbery etc. It is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state and is based on PPP model," he said.

"The button for the has been mounted on the chest area of the uniform and could be operated easily and swiftly," he said.

The fibre-made baton will be used instead of traditional batons or wooden rods. These reflective batons have multiple colour lights which can be used even in the dark for various purposes," he said.

The constables and sub-inspectors included in the squad are undergoing tactical training on dealing with impromptu situations of law and order, public interaction.

"They are being trained to identify suspicious elements, check them. At times, policemen get surrounded by mobs in public places, they are being trained to deal with such situations and also how to prevent crime, and raise awareness among public on checking crime," the SSP said.

The NPU personnel have been equipped with the uniform, special belt, and under the public-private partnership, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)