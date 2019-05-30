Body of 55-year-old woman found at a vacant plot in Dwarka

-
The body of a 55-year-old woman was found at a vacant plot in Dwarka's Bharat Vihar on Thursday morning, police said.
Police said prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide.
The woman might have jumped from the rooftop of her-four storey building on the vacant plot, they said.
However, police said that they have not found any suicide note and investigations are in initial stage.
The deceased has been identified as Sunita, a resident of Bharat Vihar.
The incident was reported at Dwarka North police station at 7.05 AM.
When the Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) reached at the spot, the woman was found lying at the vacant plot.
She was shifted to Rockland Hospital where she was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.
The family members of the deceased said the woman was a diabetes patient and was in depression due to related diseases.
Her husband, who was in Civil Defence, had gone for a morning walk and had also asked Sunita to accompany him but she refused and told him that she would walk on the roof, the official added.
The couple have three sons. Two of them are married. both of them were sleeping at the time of the incident. A neighbour saw her lying unconscious in the vacant plot and called the police, the officer said.
Further action will be taken after the post-mortem report comes, police said.
