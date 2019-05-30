Asian markets slump over slowdown fears

Asian markets largely fell Thursday as ratcheted up its rhetoric against Washington, fanning investor anxiety over the US- trade war and a potential global economic slowdown.

With no date set for tariff talks to resume in the US- trade war, and accusing of "naked economic terrorism" on Thursday in its handling of the dispute, investors appeared resigned to the prospect of the spat extending into the summer.

"We are against the trade war, but we are not afraid of it," Chinese said at a press briefing. "This premeditated instigation of a trade conflict is naked economic terrorism, economic chauvinism, and economic bullying," Zhang added.

A veiled threat by on Wednesday to cut critical exports of rare earths to the intensified concerns.

It was the latest salvo in a months-long row that has seen and Beijing slap tit-for-tat tariffs on imports, with US upping the ante in recent weeks by blacklisting Chinese

Any move by China, which produces 95 percent of rare earths, to restrict exports to the US would have a devastating impact on manufacturers of everything from to computers to lightbulbs.

and ended 0.3 percent lower while Hong Kong dropped 0.4 percent. lost 0.9 percent, while fell 0.7 percent. But rose 0.8 percent.

In bond markets a push towards safe-haven purchases saw the yield, or rate of return, on 10-year notes plummet to the lowest level since September 2017.

"With the skirmish on the cusp of escalating into a more extensive drawn-out attritional campaign, the fall in bond yields has accelerated, forcing global growth bastions of optimism such as stocks and to rethink their strategies," said

May is expected to be Wall Street's first down month for the year.

European stock markets made a tepid recovery in early trading, as concerns over a flare-up between the and over the country's massive public debt weighed on investors' minds.

The far-right coalition government in has made no secret of its contempt for the EU's austerity rules, increasing the likelihood that will be hit with unprecedented sanctions for breaking its spending promises to

The sanctions would amount to up to 0.2 percent of Italian GDP, or around three billion euros (USD 3.3 billion).

inched up 0.1 percent while and each climbed 0.4 percent.

prices rose in Thursday trading, but analysts cautioned that the gains could be reversed, depending on the results of negotiations on output cuts by OPEC+ producers, including Russia, which together control more than half the world's crude production.

"The Russians appear to be the key to having a meaningful extension of cuts and they may not want to agree on production cuts if the Saudis get to increase production from the void filled from Iranian sanctions," said

"If global demand continues to fall, the effects of production cuts may do little to thwart a massive wave of selling."



- Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.29 percent at 20,942.53 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.4 percent at 27,118.53 - Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 2,905.81 (close) - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,193.69 Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2635 from $1.2628 at 2100 GMT Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.15 pence from 88.16 pence Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1136 from $1.1134 Dollar/yen: UP at 109.76 yen from 109.62 yen - Brent Crude: UP 33 cents at $69.78 per barrel Oil - Intermediate: UP 50 cents at $59.31 per barrel - Dow: DOWN 0.9 percent at 25,126.

