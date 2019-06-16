Body of missing minor girl found in Narela

The body of a minor girl, who had gone missing two days ago, was found near her house in Outer-North Delhi's on Sunday, police said.

The girl had gone missing on Friday, they said.

A search was initiated but the girl could not be traced till Saturday.

She was found dead in the area behind her house on Sunday evening, a said.

The body was sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that it did not carry any external injury marks.

Police have ruled out the possibility of sexual assault but said that the medical examination report is being awaited to confirm anything in this regard.

