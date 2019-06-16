Delhi govt agrees to release grants to 28 DU colleges funded by it

The government has agreed to release grants to 28 University colleges funded by it despite them not having their governing bodies.

had written a letter on April 16 to the Secretary, Higher Education, stating that no funds should be given to 28 colleges (fully or partially-funded by them) till they form their governing bodies.

The issue of formation of governing bodies led to an impasse between University and the city government, with both accusing each other of delaying the process.

However,Sisodia directed the to ensure that funds are released to the 28 colleges.

has repeatedly made attempts to stall the functioning of the 28 funded college, Sisodia said.

"DUTA has approached us regarding the hardship being faced by the teachers due to stopping of grants to these colleges. Since we do not want teachers to bear these hardship, the should release 3-months grant to these 28 colleges," he said.

Even in the last tenure, multiple delays were caused to the formation of governing bodies of these 28 colleges,Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Minister, said.

Even when the tenure of the previous governing body ended, despite precedent, the university did not give a three-month extension to the previous governing body,he alleged.

"The university delayed sending the university panel. Even when the names were sent by the university panel, only 180 names were sent whereas as per precedent more than 250 names. It is this reason that forced the to stop the funds of these colleges," he said in the letter.

The 12 colleges fully-funded by the are & Sports Science, Shaheed Sukhdev of Business Studies, Shaheed Raj Guru , Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Acharya Narendra Dev College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Keshav Maha Vidyalaya, Maharaja Agrasen College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Mahirishi Balmiki of Education and

Sixteen colleges, that are partially-funded by the Delhi government, are Shivaji College, Motilal Nehru College, Laxmi Bai College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Maiteryi College, for Women, Satyawati College, Vivekanand College, , Kamla Nehru College, Gargi College, Swami Shardhanand College, Kalindi College, Bharti College, and and Commerce.

