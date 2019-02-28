JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

BSF, BGB conclude joint exercise in Tripura

Patnaik on project launching spree ahead of state, national
Business Standard

Body of newly born baby found near Ambala Cantt railway station

Press Trust of India  |  Ambala (Hry) 

The body of a newly born male baby was found near the Ambala Cantt railway station here Thursday, police said.

Passersby noticed the body of the newborn at a dumping ground near the railway station and informed the Railway Police, they said.

Ram Bachan, in-charge of the Railway police station, said the infant appeared to be around six to seven days old.

The body was sent to a civil hospital, he said, adding that an investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 19:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements