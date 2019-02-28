Pak's airspace closure leaves thousands of passengers stranded worldwide

Thousands of air travellers stranded worldwide heaved a sigh of relief as announced that its will be fully re-opened by Friday, as the aviation authorities allowed some flights to operate Thursday a day after closing the air traffic over the country in view of escalating tensions with

The (CAA) on Thursday temporarily restored Pakistani for commercial aviation, allowing some flights to depart.

At least three commercial flights departed from on Thursday. The three flights included flight number EK637 from to Dubai, G9825 from to Ras Al Khaimah, and QR601 from to

The CAA in its latest Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) said the would remain closed until 1 PM Standard Time on Friday.

Following the announcement, (PIA) announce that its flights to Jeddah, Dubai, and will be departing this evening.

After the decision to temporarily open Pakistan's airspace, PIA has taken the decision to fly their UAE and bound flights, PIA tweeted.

The closure of Pakistan's airspace in response to escalating tensions with disrupted major routes between and and left thousands of air travellers worldwide stranded.

Various airlines such as Air India, Jet Airways, and Wednesday announced they were rerouting their flights as Pakistan closed its airspace.

has cancelled nearly 30 flights, affecting 5,000 passengers. "All THAI flights from to departing near midnight of 27 FEB through early 28 FEB and from to departing on 27 FEB have been cancelled due to Pakistan airspace closure," the wrote on its page.

The decision affected its services to London, Munich, Paris, Brussels, Milan, Vienna, Stockholm, Zurich, and

Singapore Airlines' was forced to direct flights to Europe to re-fuel, while a flight to was cancelled.

also cancelled 10 return flights to Pakistan while pulled flights to Peshawar, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Karachi, and

e (AAI) has said that due to the closure of Pakistani airspace, air traffic was significantly heavy over the region on Wednesday night.

