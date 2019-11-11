Bolivia's Morales says there is a warrant for his arrest

Evo Morales, who resigned as Bolivia's president Sunday after losing the support of the army and police, said there is now a warrant for his arrest.

"I declare to the world and the people of Bolivia that a police official said publicly that he has instructions to execute an order of illegal apprehension against my person," Morales tweeted.

He also said "violent groups" had attacked his home.

