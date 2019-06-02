JUST IN
Bopanna bows out of French Open doubles

Press Trust of India  |  Paris 

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Romanian partner Marius Copil on Sunday bowed out of the French Open after losing in the third round of the men's doubles competition here.

The Indo-Romanian combination conceded a one-game advantage before going down 6-1 5-7 6-7 (8-10) to the Serbian pair of Dusan Lajovic and Janko Tipsarevic.

It was a hard-fought contest that lasted two hours and five minutes.

On Saturday, India's tennis ace Leander Paes also crashed out of the Grand Slam in another men's doubles match along with French partner Benoit Paire.

First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 18:00 IST

