Three drug peddlers held in Hyderabad

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Three members of a drug peddling gang including a student were arrested here Sunday and narcotic substances seized from them, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed the gang of drug peddlersfrom Banjara Hills and seized 100-ml of Hash oil, nine pills of Ecstasy, five LSD Blots and one gram of MDMA drug and three cell phones, from their possession, an official release from the city police said.

Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) is sold in tablets or in liquid form, and is known to be one of the most potent 'mood-changing' chemicals while methylenedioxy- methamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as 'Molly' or 'Ecstasy', is used as a recreational or party drug.

During interrogation, the accusedconfessed that they procured the drugs from Vishakhapatnam and Bengaluru and used to sell it to their friends and other known persons to make money, it said.

First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 17:50 IST

