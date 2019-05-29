Boris Johnson faces court hearing for Brexit 'lies': judge

Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to become Britain's next prime minister, must attend court over allegations that he knowingly lied during campaigning for the Brexit referendum, a judge announced Wednesday.
Johnson, the former foreign secretary, will be summoned to appear before a London court to face allegations of misconduct in public office, judge Margot Coleman said in a written decision.
The private prosecution is being brought over the 2016 claim that Britain sends 350 million pounds (USD 440 million) a week to the European Union.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
