Boris Johnson faces court hearing for Brexit 'lies': judge

AFP  |  London 

Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to become Britain's next prime minister, must attend court over allegations that he knowingly lied during campaigning for the Brexit referendum, a judge announced Wednesday.

Johnson, the former foreign secretary, will be summoned to appear before a London court to face allegations of misconduct in public office, judge Margot Coleman said in a written decision.

The private prosecution is being brought over the 2016 claim that Britain sends 350 million pounds (USD 440 million) a week to the European Union.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 16:20 IST

