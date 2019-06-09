Boy held for sexually assaulting four-year-old girl

A 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly having unnatural sex with a four-year- old girl here on Sunday, a said.

The incident occurred under station area, about 40 kms from the district headquarters.

station in-charge, Mahendra Singh Rajput, said the incident took place in the afternoon, when the boy found the girl playing outside her house.

"He took the girl to a vacant house and committed the act of unnatural sex," Rajput said.

The victim's mother reached the spot in search of her, but the boy managed to escape. The girl then told her mother about what happened, following which the latter approached the police.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the boy, Rajput said, adding he was later arrested.

The girl was first taken to in Jabalpur, from where she was referred to Medical College Hospital.

