India calls on G-20 nations for early solution on taxing digital cos

India Sunday called on countries to adopt principle of 'significant economic presence' while addressing challenges to profits made by the digital companies.

Addressing the two-day meeting of the and central in Fukuoka, Japan, noted the urgency to fix the issue of determining right nexus and for taxing the profits made by digital companies.

"FM (Finance Minister) noted that the work on challenges arising from the digitalisation of is entering a critical phase with an update to the G20, due next year.

"In this respect, the FM strongly supported the based on the concept of 'significant economic presence' of businesses taking into account the evidence of their purposeful and sustained interaction with the of a country," a said.

Sitharaman expressed confidence that a consensus-based global solution, which should also be equitable and simple, would be reached by 2020.

The said that with almost 90 jurisdictions now adopting the automatic exchange of financial account information (AEOI), it would ensure that evaders could no more hide their offshore financial accounts from the tax administration.

"She urged the G20/Global Forum to further expand the network of automatic exchanges by identifying jurisdictions including developing countries and financial centers that are relevant but have not yet committed to any timeline.

"Appropriate action needs to be taken against non-compliant jurisdictions. In this respect, she called upon the international community to agree on a toolkit of defensive measures, which can be taken against such non-compliant jurisdictions," the statement said.

Sitharaman also highlighted the need for the to keep a close watch on global current account imbalances to ensure that they do not result in excessive global volatility and tensions.

"The global imbalances left a detrimental impact on the growth of emerging markets. Unilateral actions taken by some advanced economies adversely affect the exports and the inward flow of investments in these economies," the ministry said.

She also urged the to remain cognizant of fluctuations in international market and study measures that can bring benefits to both the exporting and importing countries.

Earlier speaking at the Ministerial Symposium on International Taxation, she raised the need for international cooperation on dealing with fugitive economic offenders who flee their countries to escape from the consequences of law.

"FM urged that closer collaboration and coordinated action were required to bring such economic offenders to face law," the statement added.

The G-20, grouping of developed and developing countries, meeting concluded Sunday.

