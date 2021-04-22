Infosys and bp collaborate to reduce emissions at campuses, cities

-
Infosys and bp on Thursday announced that they have signed an MoU under which both companies intend to work together to develop an integrated Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) offering that will provide end-to- end management of a customers' energy assets and services.
Together, the companies intend to explore opportunities using bp's energy and mobility expertise and Infosys' digital capabilities to manage energy assets, provide low carbon power, low carbon heating/cooling, and low carbon mobility to campuses, driven by an AI-based digital platform, an Infosys statement said.
bp's integrated energy offer draws on technologies and businesses in solar and wind together with gas for power, fuels, electric vehicle charging, battery swapping and advanced mobility solutions, it said.
"The integrated EaaS solution aims to enable Infosys campuses to access low carbon energy and mobility options, use energy more efficiently, and to optimise supply and demand across multiple users and assets, without having to invest in additional energy infrastructure", the statement said.
Following a pilot at Infosys' Pune campus, the companies intend to extend the offer to other Infosys campuses and explore opportunities to manage energy and reduce emissions at industrial and business parks as well as cities.
Infosys said it achieved carbon neutrality in 2020 -- 30 years ahead of the timeline set by the Paris Agreement.
bp has an ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.
"Together both companies see potential in applying digital services to integrated energy solutions and help decarbonise corporations and cities," it was stated.
