JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

CG Power's board battle led to value destruction for shareholders: Report
Business Standard

BPCL net trebles to Rs 2,051 crore in Q3, revenue dips on low oil prices

BPCL had posted a net profit of Rs 698.62 crore in October-December 2018

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bharat Petroleum, BPCL
BPCL said pre-tax profits from its mainstay oil refining and fuel market business jumped to Rs 2,246.88 crore in October-December 2019

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) on Thursday reported near trebling of net profit in the December quarter to Rs 2,051.43 crore.

BPCL had posted a net profit of Rs 698.62 crore in October-December 2018, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operation dropped to Rs 85,926.70 crore from Rs 89,324.86 crore a year ago on lower oil prices.

BPCL said pre-tax profits from its mainstay oil refining and fuel market business jumped to Rs 2,246.88 crore in October-December 2019 from Rs 637.89 crore a year ago.
First Published: Thu, February 13 2020. 20:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU