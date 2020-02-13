BPCL net trebles to Rs 2,051 crore in Q3, revenue dips on low oil prices

-
State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) on Thursday reported near trebling of net profit in the December quarter to Rs 2,051.43 crore.
BPCL had posted a net profit of Rs 698.62 crore in October-December 2018, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operation dropped to Rs 85,926.70 crore from Rs 89,324.86 crore a year ago on lower oil prices.
BPCL said pre-tax profits from its mainstay oil refining and fuel market business jumped to Rs 2,246.88 crore in October-December 2019 from Rs 637.89 crore a year ago.
