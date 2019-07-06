Brain-dead patient gives new lease of life to four

A 33-year-old man who was declared brain-dead after being severely injured in an accident gave a new lease of life to four persons, as his family agreed to donate his organs including the heart.

A 'green corridor' was created by traffic police Saturday morning for speedy transportation of the heart of Ajay Khainur, resident of Raigad district of Maharashtra, to Chennai.

The harvested heart was taken from Apollo Hospitals in neighbouring Navi Mumbai to the Mumbai airport, 38 km away, within 40 minutes, police said.

Khainur, resident of Khalapur town, was declared brain-dead Friday after he met with an accident at the factory where he worked and was brought to Apollo Hospitals in critical condition, a hospital spokesperson said.

His family -- which includes wife and a six-year-old daughter -- agreed to donate his organs.

His liver and one kidney were transplanted in patients at Apollo Hospitals itself, while the other kidney was donated to a patient at Fortis Hospital, Vashi.

As a matching recipient for the heart was available in Chennai, it was flown to the southern city Saturday, the spokesperson added.

