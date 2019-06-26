JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

FDI in telecom sector down 43 pc to USD 2.6 bn in 2018-19: Prasad

Max temps above normal in Haryana, Punjab
Business Standard

Brajendra Navnit gets extension as JS, PMO

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Senior bureaucrat Brajendra Navnit was on Wednesday given extension in service as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), an official order said.

He is a Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer of the 1999 batch.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in central deputation tenure of Navnit beyond July 2, 2019 and until further orders, the Personnel Ministry said in the order.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 19:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU